HANDZ

A 3D illustration library

Created by Samuel Briskar & Ade Hidayat.
Free for commercial and personal use under CC0 license.
Share the love with #handz ❤️

What is inside? 📦

Various hand gestures 👋

12 hands gesture with 9 color skins and 3 variations of sleeves. It is more than 320 combinations of hand out of the box.

Truly express yourself 👻

Be yourself with any color skin you can think of.
We don't judge you, even if you are Shrek, Catwoman, or Avatar.
👋 👋🏻 👋🏼 👋🏽 👋🏾 👋🏿 💚 💜 💙

Get more with your customization 🤖

Get more variations by customizing colors to meet your needs. We prepared source Blender files (.blend) for you, too.

Be creative 🎨

Nobody can stop your imagination.
Play, Combine, Create, Repeat 🔄

Showcase

Here are some examples of library usage.
But, don't limit yourself 🚀

Did you create something handz cool? Let us know!
Do you need custom 3D illustration? Let us know!